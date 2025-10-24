2 hours ago

The Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) has renewed its call on government to simplify and consolidate Ghana’s complex tax system to ease the cost of doing business and enhance competitiveness.

According to the Chamber, adopting a single, transparent Value Added Tax (VAT) rate would help promote compliance, improve efficiency, and reduce the administrative burden on businesses.

Speaking at the GNCCI’s 49th Annual General Meeting, the Chamber’s President, Stephane Miezan, urged government to not only streamline the tax regime but also reduce existing tax rates that have driven up production costs for firms nationwide.

“The Chamber wants government to review downwards the already existing taxes, including simplifying and consolidating VAT and all levies into a single and transparent VAT rate, as well as remove the COVID-19 levy which has outlived its purpose,” Mr. Miezan said.

He further proposed that government introduce turnover- and employment-based corporate tax thresholds, remove VAT on insurance premiums to improve accessibility for households and SMEs, and grant a three-year tax holiday for startups to encourage entrepreneurship, innovation, and job creation.

Government has indicated that consultations are ongoing to reform the tax structure under the 2026 Budget, in line with fiscal consolidation efforts under the IMF-supported programme. However, business associations, including the GNCCI, have cautioned that reforms must go beyond revenue generation to include growth-oriented and private sector–supportive measures.

The Chamber emphasized that creating a predictable and business-friendly tax environment is vital to strengthening investor confidence, stimulating industrial activity, and accelerating Ghana’s economic recovery.

It reiterated its commitment to working with government to develop policies that foster competitiveness, protect local enterprises, and create sustainable jobs across the country.