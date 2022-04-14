2 hours ago

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched a safety campaign dubbed “Operation Prevent Fires, Save lives, and Properties” to protect lives and properties ahead of the Easter season, which begins on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

This campaign announced in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, ACFO1, T. Osafo Affum dated April 12, 2022, is to ensure that there is enough consciousness in the public on fire prevention to avert the loss of lives and properties within this Easter period and even after, particularly to clamp down on the number of fire outbreaks in the country.

“The Ghana National Fire Service wishes the general public a joyful Easter and reminds us that as we celebrate this Easter, we should continue to remain fire safety conscious by following all fire safety rules and regulations.”

“In the quest to provide the public with better protection during these periods, the Management of the Service has launched a safety campaign dubbed “Operation Prevent Fires, Save lives, and Properties.” which seeks to prevent fire outbreaks and bring to the barest minimum the numbers recorded in the country before, during, and after, the Easter period.”

The Service, in its operationalization of the campaign, has laid down some activities to be embarked upon.

“The general public is encouraged to do their part by observing basic fire safety precautions and to reach the telephones of the Service on time when there is an outbreak on 0302772446 and 0299340383 aside from the 192/112 Fire Service emergency numbers.”

Source: citifmonline