1 hour ago

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has been supplying water to over 2,000 households in 50 communities in the Ashanti Region in support of government’s efforts at ensuring that within the space of three months – April to June, all would have access to free potable water.

The beneficiary areas include Bremang, Ejisu, Manhyia, Fomena, Nyinahin, Offinso, Nkawie, Tepa, New Edubiase, Manso-Nkwanta, Ejura and Konongo.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Joshua Nguah, the Ashanti Regional Fire Officer, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that, their water tankers had so far supplied the people with 18,000 litres of water.

He added that more communities were going to be covered to bring relief to those struggling with safe water challenges.

He said a worrying observation they had, however, made was that, many in the communities were not respecting the social distancing protocol.

It was therefore important for the assembly members and the unit communities to lead the public education campaign, to help everybody to adhere to safety precautions.

The government as part of measures to provide some relief to Ghanaians amid the struggle to contain and stop the spread of the flu-like coronavirus pandemic, is providing them with free water, free electricity to lifeline consumers and absorbed 50 per cent of the electricity bill of all other consumers, for three months.