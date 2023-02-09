3 hours ago

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Thursday, February 9, swiftly put out a fire outbreak at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

Fire tenders with one (1) Water Tanker were mobilized Thursday morning to respond to a raging fire in one of the structures at the Police National Headquarters.

The first responding Crew from Fire Service National Headquarters arrived at 09: 23 am at the fire scene to tactically confine the fire to the room of origin.

The fierce fire was brought under control at 09: 58 am and finally knocked out at 10: 37 am without recording any casualty except partial fire damage to the walls, glass windows and some other contents of the affected space.

The Chief Fire Officer, Mr Julius Aalebkure Kuunuor was at the fire scene to ensure successful incident management which led to the salvaging of other adjoining rooms to the only one (1) room on the entire affected structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police in a statement said there were no casualties and the cause of the fire is yet to be established.

“We wish to thank the Fire Service team and our officers who assisted to ensure that the fire did not spread to the entire building,” the Ghana Police Service added in the statement.

Source: citifmonline