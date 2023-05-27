4 hours ago

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, has commissioned a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Krobo Girls’ Presbyterian Senior High School in Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region.

The project which started in 2019 and was completed this year is to serve as classrooms and laboratories for the Home Economics department of the school.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, May 25, the board chairman of GNPC, Freddie Blay, noted that the facility is to complement government’s efforts in the provision of social amenities adding that they will ensure all citizens enjoy some of the oil proceeds.

“We want the world to know that the GNPC Foundation was set up to impact lives. What it means is that, as much as possible, it is to complement the efforts of government, and we are doing that in the whole country. It is significant for people to know that, if there are natural resources the country will have, the whole country must benefit from them, and oil is a typical example”.

He added, “Oil itself all over the world sometimes creates problems for some communities because people fight over it. People want to benefit more than others. But this government is bent on ensuring that it is spread across the country and for that matter one of the significant things to do so is what GNPC Foundation is doing. We are spreading it all over the 16 regions in the country, particularly, infrastructure, education and sanitation”.

Mr. Blay advised the students to make good use of the facility by learning hard to secure their future.

“It’s a small edifice, but it’s symbolic, make good use of the facility, and learn hard at your very infant age to build your future. Learn for your future, life is how you make it, I hope you will take advantage of the facility fully,” the board chairman of GNPC admonished.

On his part, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, noted that they are up to the task of ensuring that the ordinary Ghanaian benefit from the oil proceeds.

“We are evenly and fairly distributing the proceeds from oil production. That is the objective of GNPC. We are supposed to ensure that Ghanaians benefit from the oil proceeds. And I’m happy to say that we are up to the task, our target is to impact not less than 10 million Ghanaians. We are here to ensure that Krobo Girls has full access to the facility,” the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation underscored.

The headmistress of Krobo Girls Presbyterian Senior High School, Mrs. Bernice Noel Mensah-Akutteh, pledged to ensure that they use the facility judiciously and expressed appreciation to GNPC for the gesture.

“Krobo Girls, on this special day, are so much happy for this beautiful edifice given to us by GNPC. We are so excited. As the years go by, the population increased, and it became so much more difficult for practicals to be done per the number of students we have in the Home Economics department. We are so much grateful and appreciate so much, what GNPC has done to change our story as far as the Home Economics department is concerned in this school. We promise to put it into good use, and maintain it very well to serve its fullest purpose,” she promised.

Source: GNPC