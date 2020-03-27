2 hours ago

The Corporate Social Investment arm of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, GNPC Foundation, has presented hygiene facilities to the Efia Nkwanta Government Hospital and the Takoradi “European” Hospital in the Western Region as part of its campaign against the spread of the world wide COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The items presented to the hospitals included Veronica buckets with hand washing basins, Gallons of liquid soaps, bottles of hand sanitizers and Tissue paper.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, lauded the role of the hospitals and health professionals across the country at the forefront of the fight against CODVID-19.

“We’re all in this together and every effort counts; from governmental level to the last citizen and we all must heed to the standard protocols of good hygiene and social distancing as much as possible to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

Rev Osei Boateng, Administrator of Takoradi Hospital, said “though the Western Region has not recorded any cases, this gesture remains a timely one as a number of measures are being put in place to hopefully forestall any occurrences.”

He further stated that the hospital lacked nose masks and other protective gears for its frontline staff asked for support from corporate entities who could assist in procuring them. He thanked the GNPC Foundation and assured that the items will be put to its intended use.

The GNPC Foundation looks forward to extending similar support to other regions in due course.

Source: peacefmonline