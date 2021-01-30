1 hour ago

The GNPC Foundation has handed over the first phase of a new 20-bed Kwapra community hospital the Suame Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region.

It forms part of the GNPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to the nation.

The Contractor, Hans Global Ltd, symbolically handed over keys to the completed structure to mark the end of the first phase of the project being funded by the GNPC Foundation to provide the people of the community with improved healthcare delivery.

The hospital has an Outpatient Department (OPD), 2 Consulting rooms, 4 wards comprising a male, a female, a maternity and a children’s ward. It also has a Surgical theater, a pharmacy, sanitary rooms, and an Administrative office among other facilities.

The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominc Eduah, after leading an inspection of the facility, assured that his outfit is in line to complete the final phase of the project which comprises the clinical furnishing and equipping of the facility in order to kick start operations.

In a brief address, he said the hospital, like the many other infrastructural investments made by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, is expected to make life better for people. “This time, in the provision of quality health care for people in this area and surrounding communities,” he said.

Dr. Eduah urged the hospital administrators to institute an appropriate maintenance strategy to ensure that the facility remains in good condition to serve the people decades after as part of their share of Ghana’s oil money.

Present at the short technical handing-over ceremony was Nana Baffour Adu Gyamfi Kumaniin I – chief of Kwapra, who thanked the GNPC Foundation for reaching his community with a project that would impact the general wellbeing of his people immensely. He was in the company of Nana Kofi Oti – Okyeame of Kwapra, Nana Akwesi Abebrese II – Odum Akyeamehene, and Nana Kweku Ahenkan – Kyidomhene.

Mrs. Nsiah Ababio, the Suame Municipal Health Director in expressing her gratitude, also encouraged the Foundation to facilitate the quick completion of the project to help the Municipal in its efforts to deal with the current COVID19 challenges.

Also present was Abdul Hussein Rasheed, the Municipal Coordinating Director and Abraham Amponsah, Assemblyman of Kwapra electoral area.