52 minutes ago

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, in its efforts to aid in the fight against the spread of the Corona Virus in Ghana, has distributed Veronica buckets, as well as other much-needed items to various locations in the Western Region.

This falls under one of the Foundation’s core mandates to promote health and safety through health campaigns and interventions.

The Foundation, led by Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Eduah, donated 20 Veronica Buckets, 400 bottles of hand sanitiser, 40 gallons of handwashing soap, tissue paper, dustbins, gloves and face masks to the Market Circle community on the 23rd of March, 2019.

In a short address, he stressed on the need to be each other’s keeper by practising good hygiene and social distancing so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Over the next couple of days, the GNPC Foundation will visit the following markets to donate their share of the above-listed items: Agona Market, Enyinase, Tarkwa, Bogoso, Sekondi, Wassa Akropong, Assake, Kojokrom, Asankuagua and the Regional House of Chiefs.

Present at the short donation event were the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the Regional Minister, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko, and his deputy, Hon. Gifty Kusi, the head of EKMA, Hon. Kojo Acquah, the head of STMA, Hon. K.K. Sam, the Omanhene of Essikado, Nana Kobina Nketia V and the Queen Mother of the Takoradi Market Circle, Nanahemaa Afia Antwiwaa.

Source: peacefmonline