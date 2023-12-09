6 hours ago

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) foundation has supported 389 people who went through their training and have passed their examinations with various equipment as a push to establish their own business in the Ashanti Region through the Aseda Foundation.

Some of the equipment that was given to the beneficiaries are:sewing machines,gas cylinders, welding machines, industrial machines,ovens, cutting machines,stand dryers,hacksaw frames, polishing machines, and many others.

According to the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Kwasi Eduah, the project is under the Education and Training Module of the Foundation, which, since its inception in 2018, has trained about 7,700 Ghanaian students.

He explains that the training is aimed at equipping people who were unable to climb the academic ladder to take charge of the informal sector and excel.

Dr. Eduah said, “A lot of people also couldn’t meet their target in terms of education and climbing the ladder, so we decided to look at the other side of the coin by introducing this program to capture the informal sector.

He, however, stated that the major challenge that this project has been faced with is the withdrawal of students at the mention of the National Vocational Training Institute examinations, which are necessary for NVTI certification.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Aseda Foundation, Diana Adjei, advised the beneficiaries to work hard and make good use of the knowledge and equipment that they have received.

The Ashanti Regional Minister Spokesperson also highlighted the need for the trainees to give back to the country by staying back to help develop the country.

Story by Barbara Koranteng.