The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr. Dominic Eduah, today, led the technical handing over of a new 6-unit classroom block to Sekondi College in the Western Region.

At a short ceremony, Dr. Eduah noted that the facility, like the many others funded by his outfit, is an investment in Ghana’s youth and future. “This is not a cosmetic gesture to tick off on our CSR to-do list. It is an intervention that seeks to improve teaching and learning and thus, empower the next generation,” he said.

He charged the school’s authority to exercise a proper maintenance culture to ensure its longevity.

Thanking the GNPC Foundation for the support, Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Guddey Abena Ampomah Kermah, recounted the schools dire need for infrastructural support and hence their appreciation for GNPC’s decision to come to their aid. She assured that the facility would be put to its intended us and under proper care.

MCE of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul Mumin Issah, who witnessed the ceremony, expressed his satisfaction and praise for GNPC Foundation’s developmental efforts that has impacted not just his metropolis but also every corner of the country. “Your work is known in many parts of the country and we applaud your commitment to uplifting individuals and societies by ensuring the windfall of Ghana’s oil business reaches all,” he said.

The Executive Director, with his team, used the occasion to inspect another ongoing project at the school; a 24-seater sanitary facility funded by the Foundation.