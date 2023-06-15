1 hour ago

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) has offered a full scholarship to Stephen Koomson to study Law at the University of Ghana (Legon).

The 21-year-old recorded outstanding results in the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021 but was involved in illegal mining, known as ‘galamsey’, just to make ends meet.

The former student of Mpohor Senior High School (SHS) produced an impressive academic record with 5As and 3Bs across various subjects. Stephen’s WASSCE results.

But after news of his excellent results went viral, his hopes and aspirations to further his education have been rekindled through the intervention of GNPC.

At a brief meeting, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah, described Stephen’s circumstance as “unfortunate deserving immediate attention” and hence, their decision to intervene.

“We are enrolling him on the GNPC scholarship immediately to put his dreams of becoming a lawyer back on track and we are just as excited to offer him an opportunity to facilitate this in consonance with the tenets of our Education & Training mandate,” he said.

He added that GNPC, in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders, has set in motion plans to ensure Stephen gains admission to the University of Ghana Law School by the next academic year.

A visibly elated yet emotional Stephen expressed his profound gratitude to GNPC for acting on his story to ensure the life and future he envisioned as a boy becomes a reality.

He pledged his readiness to remain studious and be a worthy ambassador for GNPC.