The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Kwame Ntow Amoah, has reiterated the corporation’s commitment to spearheading the revitalisation of Ghana’s upstream petroleum industry.

Speaking at the 2025 Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi, Amoah underscored the need for bold innovation, stronger collaboration, and a renewed national focus on building local expertise to sustain the growth of the energy sector.

He described GNPC as the cornerstone of Ghana’s exploration and production future, highlighting the corporation’s strategic emphasis on research, technology, and data-driven exploration as key drivers of its evolving role in the country’s energy landscape.

“For more than four decades, GNPC has stood at the centre of Ghana’s upstream journey — from the discovery of the Jubilee Field to new opportunities in the Voltaian Basin, and now to our ongoing march toward operatorship,” Amoah stated. “Revitalising Ghana’s exploration and production sector requires both innovation and reinvention.”

Commending the Petroleum Commission for sustaining the local content dialogue, Amoah described this year’s conference theme — “Revitalising Ghana’s Petroleum Exploration and Production Sector: Driving Innovation and Redefining Local Content for a Competitive Energy Economy” — as timely and forward-looking.

Outlining several initiatives that demonstrate GNPC’s leadership, Amoah announced progress on the Voltaian Basin Project, Ghana’s inland drilling programme, and the completion of the GNPC Research and Technology Centre, envisioned as a regional hub for energy research, data integration, and industry–academia collaboration.

He explained that GNPC is investing heavily in technology, research, and human capital, nurturing innovation to position the corporation not just as a leader but as a trailblazer in the sector.

Amoah also revealed GNPC’s collaboration with the Association of Ghanaian Suppliers in the Petroleum Industry to strengthen vendor partnerships, enhance opportunities for local firms, and embed indigenous participation across the oil and gas value chain.

“Revitalisation and redefinition mean growing together with local enterprises in a mutually beneficial partnership,” he said. “We want our natural resources to generate real opportunities for our people, businesses, and communities.”

He stressed that the revitalisation of Ghana’s petroleum sector is a shared national responsibility, calling for alignment among policy makers, investors, and the workforce to drive sustainable progress.

The conference brought together government officials, international oil companies, local service providers, investors, and academics for three days of discussions focused on innovation, financing, and sustainability in Ghana’s energy sector.