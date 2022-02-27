5 hours ago

The Ashanti regional Communication Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Kwesi Kyei, has slammed members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being hypocritical in their call on the government to evacuate Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine.

Dr Kwesi Kyei in an interview on Wontumi TV stated that the government of President Akufo-Addo would not heed the bad advice of NDC and take actions without reasoning through it.

According to him, the NDC members were making the call to score political points without thinking about the boomerang effect it could bring.

“They (NDC) act as if President Akufo-Addo doesn’t know there is a need for him to bring back his nationals”, Dr Kwesi Kyei said.

He reminded Ghanaians that it was the same approach the NDC MPs used when COVID-19 first broke out in China.

He explained that they mounted unnecessary pressure on the government to evacuate Ghanaians who were stranded in China without thinking about the effect on Ghana.