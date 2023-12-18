7 hours ago

As Tuesday, December 19 is the day slated for this year's District Level Elections (DLEs), the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has been sensitizing the populace on the need for eligible voters to go out in their numbers and vote.

Therefore, the Sekyere Central Directorate- Nsuta led by Gordon Yeboah Opoku (DD) has had an intense education towards the goal.

The 1992 Constitution of Ghana allows the citizenry to be represented at the grassroots level through district-level elections where the electorate elects assembly and unit committee members through adult suffrage.

Chapter 20 of the 1992 Constitution gives room for such to take place every four years.

The NCCE-Nsuta visited some Faith Based Organisations (FBOs- churches and mosques), market squares, communities, schools especially second cycle institutions, identifiable Groups( IG), Radio Stations and local information centres to educate and sensitise them on their Civic duties.

The electorates were encouraged to make it a priority to vote and also eschew any forms of violence during and after the elections.

Gordon Yeboah Opoku said " a vote in this election means a yes for development in our various communities".

The Sekyere Central -Nsuta team is made up of Gordon Yeboah Opoku (DD), Michael Ofori Benefor (PCEO), Susana Biilaat Bokir (SCEO), Georgina Amoako (CEO) and Samuel Heinz Tuffour-Bio ( CEO) .