1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper, Felix Annan has reiterated his desire to help the club win the CAF Champions League before he leaves for a different adventure.

The Porcupine Warriors will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Champions League by virtue of been last season's representatives after the 2019/2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking in an interview with local radio station Kumasi FM, Annan, who joined the Asante Kotoko in 2011 says he wants to leave lasting legacy at the club.

“My wish is to win trophies especially the CAF Champions League before my tenure ends at Kotoko. It is my aim to help the team win trophies especially the Champions League,” he said.

“So as far as I’m here, as far as each and every day I’m working for this club, I’m going to try and help the team when I’m asked upon so that we can also win something the fans will remember us for.

“I also want to leave a legacy so I will be remembered one day, after all, I did my best and I gave my best for the club,’’ the Black Stars stopper added.

Annan lost his spot as number one shot stopper for Kotoko after match day 3 of the now cancelled 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to Kwame Baah, following a leave of absence and will be looking to regain his spot ahead of the new season.