2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak legend and former Ghana International Bernard Don Bortey says he was brought onto the earth to win trophies for Ghana.

According to the often controversial player his case is like that biblical anecdote which says that a prophet is never recognized in his hometown.

He says he had a lot to offer his motherland but people never believed in him and his abilities as a player.

The now 37 year old won four league titles, the Caf Confederations Cup for Accra Hearts of Oak during his hay days.

Don Bortey had a storied playing history often fraught with controversies but was destined for the very top when he burst onto the scene with the national U-17 team in New Zealand 1999.

But so often like those before him in Ghana's youth set up he only became a local champion and never played for any club of significance in the world despite so much promise in his early days.

"I am a prophet but people didn’t believe me," he told Accra based radio station Onua FM.

"God brought me here on earth to win trophies for Ghana. Whatever, I say I would do, I make sure it’s done, in one of the matches that I played.

"I predicted I would score four goals and it came to pass. It is not easy to score four goals in one game," he recounted.

The 37 year old after a long career with Hearts of Oak went on to play for the likes of Al Wasl FC of the United Arab Emirates, Aduana Stars of Ghana, Bnei Sakhnin of Israel, Vietnamese side CLB Song Lam and The Panthers of Equatorial Guinea in a series of brief, unsuccessful stints.

He was capped seven times by Ghana in the early 2000's but failed to score a goal .