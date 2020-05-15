God forbid! We don’t need a Bawumia-like running mate – A.B.A Fuseini

MP for Sagnarigu Constituency, A.B.A Fuseini, has dismissed claims that suggests the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is looking for an individual with Vice President Bawmuia’s standard to be their running mate.

According to him, the party does not need a Bawumia-like individual to be the running mate of the party as the Vice President has lost his credibility and trustworthiness in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaweb, A.B.A Fuseini said, “God forbid! When you mention Bawumia, even school children know he is about to lie. He has negative image and everyone knows that. The NDC must bring somebody who when he gets up to speak Ghanaians will give him decorum and respect. Look at Bawumia, anytime he gets up to speak everybody says he is going to lie again. The whole coronavirus thing is the reason why we are unable to name our running mate. We want everything to settle before we do that. But for Bawumia, this is not the kind of running mate the NDC will be looking for, God forbid.”

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said there is no use in naming a running mate to contest with him in the general elections amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Ghana.

The conduct of the December 7, 2020 polls remains uncertain given the fact that many of the electoral activities in the build-up to the polls have been put on hold until further notice as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga, Mahama Ayariga says the presidential candidate of his party, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has had a lot of time so he should have nominated a running mate by now.

Source: Ghanaweb.com