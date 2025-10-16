1 hour ago

The Head Pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Christian Frimpong has expressed strong belief that former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is divinely favoured to lead the country and move it forward.

Speaking during the campaign visit of Dr. Bawumia in Kwame Danso in the Bono East Region on Wednesday Rev Frimpong said Bawumia’s 2024 election defeat when he contested for the first time was a divine plan to prepare him, in the midst of planned negativity against him.

"So many bad thibgs were said against this noble man so even if he had won, people would have viewed him with their own formed perceptions as a result of the things which were said. So God allowed it to happen that way so he will preserve him and bring him at the right time after events have vindicated him,'" the head past said.

"I am a pastor and I speak with honesty. What we are already seeing clearly shows that this man is honoured.'

"So many people are secretly praying for you because they believe you're the one who will save this country and move it forward."

Rev Frempong likened Dr. Bawumia to Solomon, saying he has been blessed with wisdom to take this country to another level.

"You're the Solomon of our time," he said.

"Solomon was a wise man and also a man of vision and we are confident that you're the man to also move this country forward."

"God has already placed his hand on you so no man can change that and no one should also place his hand on your head and claim to be doing anything."