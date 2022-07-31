10 hours ago

Veteran Gospel musician Obaapa Christy celebrates her 20th anniversary in the industry this year and she says though the journey hasn’t been an easy one, God has been perfect.

In an interview with the Graphic Showbiz on Tuesday, July 26, the Mete Ase hitmaker was full of praises to her Maker for how far He has brought her, ‘’It hasn’t been easy but because we have God and He is the one who has called us, it has been very good.

"Life itself is not easy, it is an ongoing struggle but you work hard and achieve results and that is why I am grateful to God for seeing me through all these years, God has indeed been good,’’ she said.

Touching on the challenges, Obaapa Christy said there were many but nothing she could not handle, ‘’As a mother and a wife, it is not easy juggling your career and your responsibilities at home but God gives us helpers along the way.

"Just take the scenario in a church, for instance, the pastor cannot do everything by himself, he cannot lead praises and worship, be an usher, a chorister etc all by himself. So God gives us helpers to support us. God has been wonderful", she stated.

Recounting how it all started for her, Obaapa Christy stated, "It was Osuane Katakyie Afrifa who discovered me. My first album was Mete Ase and he gave it to Big Ben Productions to produce it for me so that is how the journey began and there has been no turning back since then."

Comparing the time she started music to now Obaapa Christy said it was much easier back then, "Making songs was not as tricky as it is now, there were no social media just TV and radio. Right now there are so many radio stations making the work so difficult.

"Imagine the number of radio stations you can get to play your songs but if God’s hand is in it, He will ensure you are always heard no matter what,’’ she said.

She also believes the current crop of Gospel musicians is doing well, ‘"They are okay, in life you have to judge yourself before you judge somebody. They are doing what they can do, what we are all doing now is good and to the glory of God’’.

Obaapa Christy will crown her 20th anniversary with an all-white concert on Sunday, September 4, at the UPSA auditorium at exactly 4 pm.

“God has used me to bless a lot of people. God’s greatness has been seen through my songs and at least every Sunday, you will hear one song from me at church.

"All lovers of Obaapa Christy should come and help me praise God. Remember that the tickets you buy will help push Obaapa’s ministry”, she added.

Obaapa Christy also expressed gratitude to all her sponsors including Adom City Real Estates, Tobinco Group of Companies, Borges Olive Oil, FA Masters, Erata Group of Companies and Obaapa Essen.

Others are Frankie Trading Services, Footprint TV, Plus One, Bofrot Puff Puff, Lindsay Real Estates and Kubs Original.