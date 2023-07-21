3 hours ago

Swedru-based singer, Justice Amoa, popularly known by his stage name Patapaa has mentioned that because Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), denied him an award in 2018, God has placed a curse on the organizers of the award scheme.

Following the celebration of VGMA in 2018, Patapaa’s popular song, ‘One Corner’ which was released in 2017 landed a nomination as ‘The Most Popular Song of the Year’.

Other artists who were nominated for such category included Ebony, KiDi, Kwami Eugene, Fancy Gadam, Joe Mettle, and Captain Planet.

Several Ghanaians were of the view that Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ will by hook or crook win the award for that category and this was because the song was among the most listened to songs in that year.

Unfortunately for the highlife singer, Fancy Gadam’s ‘Total Cheat’ which featured Sarkodie was given the award for that category.

Patapaa, including a lot of Ghanaians, was disappointed the award was given to Fancy Gadam, concluding that ‘One Corner’ was more popular than ‘Total Cheat’ thus, Patapaa had been cheated on.

The highlife singer shared his disappointment and in a short interview shared by Ghafla, he said: “They (VGMA board) have to stop those things they’ve been doing. If someone deserves an award, you have to give it to him based on his output. They don’t have to take any stupid money to give an award to an undeserving artiste”.

Due to this, Patapaa, in a recent interview with Andy Dosty on Hits 103.9 FM stated that because of what happened in 2018, he believes God has cursed the organizers of VGMA for giving his award to an undeserving artiste.

He asserted that the above-mentioned award scheme is always making wrong choices and to back his claims, he cited Amakye Dede and Kuami Eugene’s controversy when Amakye Dede confessed that, it was the VGMA board that forced him to crown Kwami Eugene as the king of High life.

“I can see that God has placed a curse on the organizers of VGMA because of what they did to me. I don’t want to go far. If I want to go far, then I will say this, when we say curse, it means you are being punished for causing pain to someone. I don’t want to say it

“I would want to use Amakye Dede’s issue as an example but I don’t want to say it. They forced Amakye Dede to crown someone when he was not ready to do that”, he explained.

Check out the video below