3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has accused the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of conspiring to remove him from the Asawase constituency during the party’s recent primaries.

In an interview after the party’s primaries, he revealed that certain individuals within the party’s leadership had been planning his defeat.

The former Minority Chief Whip claimed the recent change in the Minority Leadership in Parliament was a crucial part of their overarching agenda.

“I can confidently tell you that it was a deliberate strategy to eliminate me. Any astute politician would acknowledge that it was indeed a ploy to remove me from my position. Avedzi was not contesting, Haruna faced no challengers, and I was the sole candidate with the competition. Thus, the timing of the leadership change was undoubtedly part of the plan to unseat me,” he stated.

However, he firmly believes that divine intervention played a role in his victory.

“But, as I consistently maintain, God does not favour one person over another just because some individuals dislike them. He is not biased like a local chief,” he added

During the Asawase constituency parliamentary race, he faced a tough challenge from Masawudu Mubarick.

Despite the intense competition, he emerged triumphant, securing 1,063 valid votes, while his main contender, Mubarick, trailed behind with 735 votes.