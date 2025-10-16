1 hour ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revealed that he now considers Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) boss Raymond Archer his “best friend,” crediting him with enlightening Ghanaians on how to make legitimate car purchases.

Speaking in an interview on Prime Time on JoyPrime, Shatta Wale reflected on his past arrest over an alleged car fraud case, saying he now sees the episode as a divine intervention rather than a setback.

“Raymond Archer is now my best friend because I feel God sent him to educate the people of Ghana — and that’s exactly what he did,” he said. “He taught us how to buy cars appropriately and from the right sources. Yes, buyer beware — that’s one major problem we’ve solved in this country.”

“Maybe you might think he arrested me and blah blah blah. But all that he did was God-ordained. He’s really opened our eyes to certain things,” Shatta Wale added.

“It’s about time the youth get wise and know how to purchase properties. Even me, that’s what I’m doing now. Whenever I want to buy something, I ask myself, is it solid?” he said.

The Melissa hitmaker explained that while some people still link Archer to his arrest, he believes the experience happened for a higher purpose.He further noted that the incident has made him more cautious with property and vehicle purchases, urging the youth to adopt a similar attitude.Shatta Wale’s comments follow his August 20 arrest by EOCO over alleged financial irregularities linked to his yellow Lamborghini Urus, which was reportedly tied to a $4.7 million scam. The luxury car was later returned after legal proceedings involving US authorities.

His lawyer, Cephas Boyuo, confirmed that the initial GH₵10 million bail was reduced to GH₵5 million, with two sureties required. Shatta Wale was also ordered to report to EOCO three times a week as part of his bail conditions.

Meanwhile, a lyric from Stonebwoy’s latest EP The Torcher — “My property no go lock for EOCO” — has sparked widespread online speculation, with many interpreting it as a subtle jab at his longtime rival.

The song, which highlights themes of resilience, integrity, and victory, has since reignited conversations surrounding the friendly yet fierce rivalry between the two dancehall giants.