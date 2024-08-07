3 hours ago

The Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, has warned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to become complacent or assume they have already won the upcoming December elections.

During a church service on Sunday, August 4, Nigel Gaisie addressed his congregants in a video posted by an Instagram account on the subject.

He emphasized that the NDC and its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, are showing complacency in the spiritual realms, as revealed to him by God.

Gaisie expressed concern that this complacency could have serious consequences for the party.

He stressed that God will not forgive the NDC flagbearer if they lose the elections to their opponents.

“You people should tell the NDC people that they are sleeping spiritually. They think they have already won and that is dangerous. The NDC should note that they have not already won the next general elections and they are sleeping spiritually. The thing keeps changing so they should not be comfortable. The NDC should not be comfortable. I am Prophet Nigel and I’m prophesying to the nation of Ghana.

“Today is August 4. The Lord has shown me that I should tell the National Democratic Congress and Ghana to not think the party has already won the next general elections, they are sleeping spiritually. They think that they have won and they think that the hardship in Ghana will let them win but they are making a great mistake and if they make this thing slip them, God will not forgive Kwame Dramani. The NDC should wake up…”, he stressed.

Gaisie urged his followers to convey a message to the NDC, warning them that they are spiritually asleep and should not assume victory.

He reiterated the need for the NDC to stay vigilant and not become too comfortable.

