2 hours ago

The General Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, says that the Lord has not revealed anything to him regarding Ghana's illegal mining activity, also known as galamsey.

Although the subject of galamsey is of utmost importance to the state, the well-known prophet claims that God has not spoken to him about it.

He noted that, in contrast to Galamsey, God is actively managing other crucial matters affecting the nation.

Prophet Nigel made the assertions on January 11, 2023, while giving more highlights of his 31st night prophesies on the GTV Breakfast Show, hosted by Thelma Tackie.

He emphasized that God has given "common sense" to the national government and traditional authority in order to protect their lands and water bodies from the operations of illicit mining.

"With the utmost respect, God has given us common sense. So, are you saying that the traditional leaders in Akyem and Pra are blind to what is happening? Don't they see it? Therefore, no prophetic words will be given about Galamsey by God," Nigel said in response to Thelma Tackie's question regarding what God had to say about galamsey in Ghana.

He hoped that since the leaders were unconcerned about the galamsey struggle, the spirits that lived in the rivers would be stirred up and kill everyone.

"Even the underwater spirits need to be furious and slam these leaders for being oblivious to the fact that things are deteriorating. Visit Abuakwa to witness for yourself how the Brim River, which we once drank, now looks like chocomilo,", he fired.

Prophet Nigel added, "God discloses things that are secret, but the problem with galamsey is well known to everyone in Ghana, therefore God won't waste His time on it."