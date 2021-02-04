2 hours ago

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has offered some insight into his strained relationship with Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party.

Koku Anyidoho in a post on social media attributed the breakdown in relationship between him and ‘General Mosquito’ to betrayal on the part of the latter.

He said that despite the supposed betrayal he still has a great deal of respect for Asiedu Nketia. On the matter of betrayal, Koku Anyidoho said he has left everything to God to deal with Asiedu Nketia.

“Pls; this is not Asiedu Nketiah: I continue to respect him as my former boss but he is the one who betrayed me: and God SHALL punish him”, he posted in reaction to a photo which has an unidentifiable man and late President Jerry John Rawlings with the caption: “Rawlings discovers Asiedu Nketia at Seikwa, 1985.

The relationship between the leading figures of the NDC turned fractious when Koku Anyidoho decided to contest Asiedu Nketia for the General Secretary post.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the two men had reached a gentleman’s agreement that Asiedu Nketia was not going to stand for the election.

He, however, had a change of mind, contested and won by a landslide.

While Anyidoho deems Asiedu Nketia to be a ‘betrayer’, the NDC scribe considers him to be a son.

In an interview with Joy News in 2018, he described Anyidoho as a ‘son who showed ambition’