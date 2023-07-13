2 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has that he has become the victim of ingratitude by some members of the party.

Addressing delegates of the party in the Berekum constituency as part of his ongoing campaign, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said leading members of the party including government appointees who have been benefited from his benevolence have now turned against him in favour of a certain candidate in the contest.

“Very very ungrateful human beings because when you look at the young boys a certain candidate has deployed and the things they go saying about me; they are people I’ve helped too. People I’ve helped in this world. I campaigned for some and bought pickups for some to become ministers, I even lobbied positions for some of them but today they are saying I should never mention that I’ve helped them. But as God lives, everybody will get their reward,” he stated.

As a financier of the party, Kennedy Agyapong also revealed how some other financiers of the party including the owner of Labianca company Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh have suffered as a result of ingratitude in the party.

“There is an ex-police officer in Berekum here whose wife operates a cold store at Tema. It was the woman who paid duty for the clearance of 80 pickup cars… But do you know something, if you if you don’t vote well in the NPP, today is her turn but tomorrow may be your turn,” Kennedy Agyapong said detailing some contributions of Miss Asomah-Hinneh to the delegates.

He noted that the business woman has suffered so much pain to the extent that the mention of a particular minister from the Ashanti Region causes her shock with saddening effects.

“The woman after all the money she spent on NPP has had her business collapse under an NPP government. There is one minister who has to go and beg the woman; he thinks he has seen everything in this life. A young minister from Ashanti Region and I am not saying this to disgrace the woman but whenever the woman mentions his name, she goes on to say ‘Ken let me visit the loo and come.’ I swear to God. You can hear her pain for all the financing she did for the party and how NPP has repaid her; very ungrateful human beings,” he stated.

He thus warned the delegates to be mindful of their votes lest they also become victims in the future.

The New Patriotic Party on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, approved all ten candidates who filed to contest the flagbearership race.

The ten including Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen will be subjected to a super delegates congress where the number will be reduced to five before the party’s main congress on November 4, 2023.