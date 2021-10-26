32 minutes ago

The Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has reiterated the call for the removal of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice from office.

According to the Adaklu MP, Godfred Yeboah Dame has brought the office into disrepute and must be removed to uphold the integrity of that office.

Speaking to JoyNews‘ Kwaku Asante on May 29, Mr Agbodza insisted that there are several other members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were qualified and have integrity to occupy the position.

“There are so many people in the NPP who can occupy the high position of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame is the last person that should occupy that position.

“His lack of understanding of procurement issues, his lack of decorum, lack of integrity is daring,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the party is considering filing a motion to impeach the Attorney-General when the House resumes.

“Certainly. This is a very serious matter that must not be left to go. You can see all the things he said, he even said things that are very incriminating. He claimed that he was entrapped. In fact, he suggested the venue for the meeting so who wants to have this person as an Attorney-General,” he quizzed.

On May 28, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a press conference played a 16-minute audio recording claiming to a conversation between Godfred Yeboah Dame and the third accused in the ambulance procurement trial, Richard Jakpa.

The party claims that the tape confirms that indeed Mr Dame had attempted to make Mr Jakpa indict the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and the audio was proof.

However, the governing NPP has refuted the allegations, claiming the tape was doctored and manipulated to implicate the Attorney-General.

Also, a private legal practitioner, Bobby Banson, has said the governing party must produce the original tape if it insists the tape in the public is doctored.

Banson asserted that, if he were in the Attorney General’s position, he would have resigned as a means of preserving the credibility of the office.