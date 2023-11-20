6 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh found the back of the net for SM Caen in their 3-0 victory over Loon Plage in the Coupe de France preliminary round.

Kyeremeh played a key role in securing the win as his side advanced in the competition.

The 23-year-old forward was called to action on Saturday, contributing to Caen's convincing away victory over the lower-tier club.

Caen went into halftime with a one-goal lead after French international Mickael Le Bihan scored in the additional minute of the first half.

In the second half, French international Romain Thomas doubled the advantage for the host, finding the net just one minute into the half.

Godson Kyeremeh sealed the victory in the 65th minute with his goal.

The Ghanaian international's goal adds to his contributions this season, bringing his tally to two goals and three assists across various competitions for SM Caen.