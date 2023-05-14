2 hours ago

French-born Ghanaian forward Godson Kyeremeh made a significant impact as he scored in SM Caen's impressive 4-2 triumph against Nimes Olympique at the Stade Michel d'Ornano on Saturday evening.

Although Kyeremeh did not feature from the start, he entered the game as a substitute in the 63rd minute and made an immediate impact on the scoreline.

Nimes took the lead with Thibaut Vargas scoring the game's first goal, unleashing a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box that found the bottom left corner of the net. Lys Mousset provided the assist for the goal.

SM Caen responded strongly and equalized from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. Alexandre Mendy confidently stepped up and converted the penalty with a precise right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

Hianga'a M'Bock then gave SM Caen the lead in the 69th minute with a left-footed shot from the center of the box that landed in the bottom right corner. Alexandre Mendy played a key role in creating the goal.

Caen was awarded another penalty in the 83rd minute, and once again, Alexandre Mendy displayed composure as he converted the spot-kick with a powerful right-footed shot into the high center of the goal.

Nimes didn't give up and managed to pull one back in the 84th minute through Rafiki Saïd, keeping the match tightly contested. However, Godson Kyeremeh sealed the victory for SM Caen with a fine shot in added time, completing the scoring and securing the win for his team.

The result highlights the impactful contributions of Godson Kyeremeh and his teammates as SM Caen celebrated a well-deserved 4-2 triumph over Nimes Olympique.