2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh climbed off the substitute's bench to score for Maccabi Haifa on Thursday night in their emphatic 5-1 win over Hapoel Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

The striker did not start the game and had to wait until the 65th minute when he was introduced as replacement for teammate Dean David.

It was a demolition exercise by the host who were already up 4-1 before the Ghanaian striker was introduced into the game.

The home side Maccabi Haifa were 3-0 before the first half break as a brace from David Dean and another from Dolev Haziza put them out of sight.

Hapoel Haifa reduced the deficit in the 56th minute with a strike from before the home side extended their lead with a goal from Omer Atzili.

Alen Ozbolt pulled one back for the visitors in the 56th minute but Maccabi Haifa restored their lead with a goal from Omer Atzili in the 72nd minute before Donyoh added the fifth deep into stoppage time.