Godwin Frimpong was crowned overall best bodybuilder (Man Ghana) for the third after winning the championship in 2019, and 2020; whiles Lawal Badmos was crowned Best Men’s Physique Athlete and Celestine Dogbeda was also crowned Best Female Bikini Athlete.

The Man Ghana Bodybuilding championship is the Nation’s biggest bodybuilding championship which is an annual event organized by the Ghana Bodybuilding & Fitness Association to crown the best bodybuilder, female Bikini and men’s physique athletes in Ghana. It is also organized to select bodybuilders in The National Team of Ghana called The Black Muscles.

This year’s event was the 14th Edition and was hosted at the National Theatre on the 23rd October 2021 at 7 pm.

There were 44 athletes (5 females,39 males). There were 6 classes in this year’s event that is:

-Men’s Light Weight Bodybuilding

-Men’s Middle Weight Bodybuilding

-Men’s Heavyweight Bodybuilding

-Men’s Physique above 176cm

-Men’s Physique below 176cm

-Female Physique

The GBFA was able to raise some sponsorships which came in Kind. Somocco Ghana limited gave the association 5 motorcycles to be presented to The winners of various categories which are :

Men’s Physique above 176cm, Men’s physique below 176cm, Men’s Lightweight, Men’s middle Weight and Men’s Heavy Weight

Twellium industry, Producers of Mcberry Biscuits and Verna water gave the association some goodies (ie Planet drinks, Verna water and biscuits ) to serve our audience.

Fitness 1 Gym and Fitrip also gave the athletes their outfits to train before, during and after the event

In all, 25 athletes will be selected in The Black Muscles to represent the Nation in other international competitions in 2022.

Some Dignitaries present at the event was Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah -President, Ghana Olympics Committee, Mr Isaac Duah - Member, Ghana Olympics Committee, Mr Kwame Ampofi Jnr - Ag. Deputy Director, National Sports Authority, Shankar Sharma, General Manager of Somoco Ghana Limited.

The Event Result:

Men’s Physique below 176cm

1st -Lawal Badmos

2nd -Daniel Acheampong

3rd -Abraham Efa

4th -Daniel Kissi

5th -Emmanuel Kofi

6th- Prince Efa

7th -Isaac Kyei

Men’s Physique Above 176cm

1st - Emmanuel Addo

2nd - Mike Adiom

3rd - Christopher Ntow

4th - Jeremy Osei

5th- Benjamin Lamptey

Female Bikini

1st- Celestine Dogbeda

2nd - Victoria Agbeyeye

3rd- Vanessa Kolekie

4th - Rosina Aloba

Female Physique

Blessing Okonkwo

Best Dance Pose

Arnold Aryee

HEAVYWEIGHT

1st -Godwin Frimpong

2nd -Joseph Ofolikwei

3rd -Godfred Tackie

MIDDLEWEIGHT

1st - Evans Amwagsi

2nd - Abraham Torkornoo

3rd - William Sarpong

4th - Arnold Aryee

5th - Omar Seidu

6th - Adu Michael & Steve Laryea

7th - Afram Edward

LIGHTWEIGHT

1st Michael Otu

2n James Atsu

3rd Livingston Oppong

4th Justice Amicha

5th David Akwei

6th Caleb Owusu Ansah