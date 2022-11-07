1 hour ago

Car Wash Mobile App, GoGo Wash, will soon be announced as the latest sponsor of the Ghana Football Association.

GoGo Wash is a successful business well-established in the Mobile Car Wash industry that offers Car Washing services to local businesses, shops, universities, Barbershops, nail salons, hair salons, hotels, restaurants, and malls.

The Mobile app creates a marketplace for users to connect to a network of insured, professional auto detailers that are ready and available to work wherever the user's vehicle is located.

The Go Go Wash app enables users to have a detailer arrive at their location in minutes or to schedule a wash for later.

The partnership will be officially signed and announced in December, 2022.