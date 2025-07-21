52 minutes ago

GOIL Plc is urging the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to implement a consistent and transparent laycan scheduling system to ensure the timely delivery of petroleum products across the country—a move the company believes could significantly reduce fuel prices at the pump.

According to Edward Bawa, Acting CEO and Managing Director of GOIL, irregularities and poor communication in the current laycan allocation process have led to major supply disruptions and forced GOIL to rely on third-party suppliers, driving up costs for consumers.

“Just in the second quarter alone, we had only one laycan. The next shipment was delayed without clear explanation,” Bawa said during a stakeholder engagement forum. “When we miss our scheduled shipment, we have no option but to purchase fuel from other Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs), who add their margins. Then we add ours to cover overheads, and by the time the fuel reaches the consumer, prices are unnecessarily high.”

Bawa noted that the situation is hurting GOIL’s ability to maintain its longstanding reputation as one of the country’s most affordable fuel providers.

“GOIL was known as the cheapest option, but now we’re being squeezed out of direct access and forced to depend on intermediaries. Despite this, we still carry the responsibility of supplying essential institutions like the security services,” he said.

In response to changing market dynamics and growing competition, GOIL has also announced an ambitious plan to refurbish all 270 of its service stations nationwide by the end of 2025. The goal is to enhance customer experience and modernize the brand’s physical presence.

“People naturally prefer clean, well-maintained spaces,” Bawa noted. “We’ve observed how competitors have invested in their outlets, and we’re determined to match or surpass those standards. By December, all 270 stations will have a refreshed, modern look.”

The renovation drive forms part of GOIL’s broader strategy to stay competitive and appealing in an evolving energy landscape. It also underscores the company’s commitment to offering quality service, reliability, and value to its customers.