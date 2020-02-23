1 hour ago

Goil Company Limited has reduced fuel prices with effect from Saturday, 22nd February 2020.

SupeXP RON 95 is now 5.40 Cedis while Diesel will now sell at 5.41 Cedis.

The revision in prices is a result of reductions in international prices of finished products and the appreciation of the Cedi against major currencies especially the US Dollar.

The reduction comes on the back of the recent introduction of higher grade Super XP (RON 95) onto the market at no extra cost to customers.

GOIL wishes to thank consumers for their immense support and patronage of the company’s products and services.

Robert Kyere

Public Relations Manager

Source: peacefmonline.com