10 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has hailed our partnership with GOIL saying that the deal will help bring back night football.

Night football which was a regular feature in our local calendar got cancelled in the course of last season due to inadequate resources.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the GFA-GOIL two-year sponsorship deal, President Simeon-Okraku said the relationship has come at the right time to save domestic football.

‘’Here we are today through the kind courtesy of a Ghanaian owned company Goil Ghana, we are here to celebrate a two-year relationship that will protect our domestic football for the next two years’’ he said.

‘’Two seasons ago, we introduced night football and especially in Accra because of heavy traffic, people will at all times look for alternative ways of dodging traffic and so we introduced night football and indeed, when we introduced night football, we didn’t know where to find the fuel for the floodlights. The FA had to dig in our scarce resources to fund night football activities’’.

‘’I am happy to say that everybody in the capital became used to watching night football at the Accra Sports Stadium which was gaining grounds and became a festival. We couldn’t continue with the night football because we were cash trapped but today through this marriage, Goil Ghana, night football is back’’ President Simeon-Okraku added.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS