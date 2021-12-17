26 minutes ago

Ghana’s leading indigenous Oil Marketing Company, GOIL Company Limited (GOIL) has been ushered into the Hall of Fame at the just ended prestigious 8th edition of the Oil & Gas Awards in Accra.

The Awards event was organised by Exodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and was aimed at celebrating industry players who had gone the extra mile to carve a niche for themselves in the downstream industry.

Deputy Energy Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam lauded the efforts of Exodus Communications, organisers of GOGA, for raising the banner and profile of stakeholders in the Oil & Gas industry.

He entreated industry players to keep strictly to protocols in their environmental stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, Corporate Social responsibility, as well as health and safety practices.

GOIL Company limited has already been inducted into the CIMG HALL OF FAME and are market leaders in the sale of quality products and services such as premium gasoline, Super XP RON 95, which has been widely accepted by Ghanaians.