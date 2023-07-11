2 hours ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko captain Richard Boadu has expressed disappointment at his team's performance in the 2022/23 season, acknowledging that they failed to achieve success and ended the campaign without any trophies.

Boadu believes that for a club of Kotoko's stature, finishing the season empty-handed is unacceptable. He emphasized that as the biggest team in Ghana, not winning any silverware signifies a poor performance and a loss.

“Very bad. For a team like Kotoko to end the season trophyless is very bad. As the biggest team in Ghana, if you win nothing then it means you didn’t do well because you have lost,” he said.

The porcupine warriors were unable to defend their league title from the previous season and finished fourth in a challenging campaign. Their journey in the MTN FA Cup also came to an end in the round of 16 stage when they were defeated by Aduana Stars.

Boadu, who joined Kotoko from Medeama, made 30 appearances for the club during the 2022/23 league campaign. He had previously been part of the team that secured the championship the season before.

Looking ahead, Kotoko will aim to rebuild and revamp their squad with new board members, a fresh management team, and a new coach for the upcoming campaign. The club will strive to regain their winning form and compete for titles in the future.