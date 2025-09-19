1 hour ago

A bitter shareholder dispute at Gold Crest Refinery, one of Ghana’s high-profile gold refining ventures, has intensified following a fiery exchange of legal letters between rival camps.

Lawyers for businessman Amar Deep Singh Hari have dismissed accusations of fraud and misconduct against him, instead turning the spotlight on fellow shareholder Niharika Handa.

In a response addressed to GhanaWeb, Mr. Hari’s counsel at Gyandoh Asmah & Co. described the allegations of theft and questionable business practices levelled by Ms. Handa’s lawyers, Sory & Partners, as “false, baseless and part of a smear campaign.”

The rebuttal further claimed that Ms. Handa is a fugitive in India, with 14 non-bailable warrants reportedly issued by a New Delhi court.

The petition, which has been filed with Ghana’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), accuses Ms. Handa, her husband Punar Vasu Handa—a former CEO of Gold Crest—and ex-CFO Pulkit Arora of conspiracy, falsification of accounts, money laundering, and diverting funds through overseas shell entities.

Mr. Hari’s camp also alleges that Ms. Handa fraudulently obtained Ghanaian citizenship by concealing her legal challenges abroad and altering personal records such as her year of birth and residency history.

For his part, Mr. Hari has rejected claims that he is a minority shareholder exaggerating his position, insisting he remains the rightful chairman and acting CEO of the refinery.

He also denied involvement in a September 10 GhanaWeb publication that triggered threats of legal action from Ms. Handa’s lawyers.

With both sides trading serious allegations of fraud, forgery, and defamation, the dispute has cast a shadow over the refinery’s operations. No court has yet ruled on the merits of either side’s claims.

Mr. Hari’s legal team has cautioned the media to report the matter with “utmost care,” warning that civil defamation suits remain an option.