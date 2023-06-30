3 hours ago

Gold Fields and Micheletti have initiated comprehensive safety audits at the T&A Stadium in Tarkwa after a devastating incident claimed the life of an employee.

The unfortunate event took place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, when the worker, employed by a subcontractor, fell through the stadium’s translucent roof.

Despite receiving emergency treatment at the Apinto Government Hospital in Tarkwa and later at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, the employee tragically passed away the following day.

In a press statement, Ernest Taricone, the Managing Director of Micheletti & Co Ltd, expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

He also reassured the public that thorough safety audits are currently underway at the stadium, which is presently closed.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, loved ones, and close associates of the deceased and request you to kindly keep us in your prayers as well,” Taricone stated. ”

The site is currently closed, and all safety audits are being carried out by both Gold Fields and Micheletti.”

The T&A Stadium, with an estimated cost of $16 million, is being funded by the Gold Fields Foundation.

Once completed, it is intended to serve as the home ground for Medeama SC, the reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League.

The club has plans to utilize the stadium for both domestic football matches and the upcoming CAF Champions League campaign.

As the safety audits progress, the stakeholders involved are committed to ensuring that the necessary measures are implemented to prevent future incidents.

The focus remains on creating a secure environment for all workers and visitors at the stadium.

The tragic loss serves as a somber reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in all construction projects.

Source: citifmonline