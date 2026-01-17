3 hours ago

Former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, has cast doubt on the credibility of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) over what he describes as inconsistencies in its account of losses recorded under the Gold-for-Reserves Programme.

His concerns stem from a Right to Information (RTI) response issued by the central bank to Asempa FM, which stated that the programme incurred losses of GH¢3.8 billion in 2024. The RTI request sought details of losses since the programme’s inception, following an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report that cited losses of $214 million in gold operations by GoldBod and the Bank of Ghana in 2025.

However, when the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, appeared before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), he was reportedly unable to immediately produce documents to support the GH¢3.84 billion loss figure for 2024, despite the amount being referenced in the RTI response.

Reacting to this development, Dr Amin Adam described the situation as disturbing, questioning how such a substantial loss could be publicly disclosed without clear supporting records.

In a Facebook post, he said the Governor’s inability to substantiate the claimed loss during the PAC hearing was “mind-boggling,” particularly given the magnitude of the figure involved.

Dr Amin Adam further noted that the alleged 2024 losses do not appear in the Bank of Ghana’s published financial statements for that year, a development he said further undermines the credibility of the claim.

According to him, if such losses had indeed occurred, they should have been reflected in the central bank’s financial statements and disclosed to the IMF under Ghana’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme, which requires full data and information sharing.

He argued that the absence of any mention of 2024 losses in IMF review reports—aside from the reported $214 million loss in 2025—raises serious questions about the accuracy of the Bank’s reporting.

Dr Amin Adam questioned whether the situation could amount to misreporting to the IMF, warning that such an action would constitute a serious breach of the IMF programme’s rules.

He concluded by criticising the leadership of the central bank, insisting that the controversy reinforces his long-standing view that the Governor lacks independence.

“I have always said that this BoG Governor is a partisan politician, not an independent Central Bank Governor,” he stated.