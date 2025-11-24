34 minutes ago

Bibiani GoldStars forward Samuel Attah Kumi and Medeama Head Coach, Tanko Ibrahim have been adjudged Ghana Premier League NASCO fans Player of the Month and Coach of the Month for October rseoctively.

Attah Kumi delivered an outstanding month, scoring four goals, providing one assist, and winning two NASCO Man of the Match awards across six matches.

He beat strong competition from Nations FC’s Emmanuel Annor, Medeama SC’s Emmanuel Owusu, and Aduana FC’s Emmanuel Marfo.

For his prize, Attah Kumi wins a 40-inch NASCO television set as well as a double-door refrigerator with a bottom freezer.

Medeama SC head coach, Tanko Ibrahim led his team to an unbeaten run, winning three and drawing one, with six goals and conceding just three.

This impressive performance earned him the award ahead of Cioba Aristica, Christopher Ennin, and Abu Henan, marking his first NASCO accolade of the season.

Tanko Ibrahim will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set and a chest freezer. as his prize.