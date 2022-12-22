1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars head Coach Michael Osei has won the NASCO coach of the month for the month of November.

Coach Osei was declared winner after going unbeaten in the match with three games, drawing two games.

In November, his side managed to score 7 goals and conceded two goals.

He beat off competition from Slavko Matic of Hearts of Oak, Real Tamale United head coach Baba Nuhu and James Jimmy Corbblah of King Faisal football club.

He will receive a 40-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.