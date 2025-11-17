16 minutes ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has refuted claims that it recorded losses exceeding GH¢3 billion in its first year of operations, describing the allegations as false and intended to undermine the organisation’s contributions to the economy.

The denial follows a report by Asaase Radio suggesting that GoldBod was operating at a substantial loss.

In a statement issued on Monday, November 17, 2025, GoldBod said the media report does not reflect the reality of its operations.

Since its establishment, the Board said, GoldBod has made significant contributions to Ghana’s economy through the buying, selling, and assaying of gold mined by licensed operators nationwide.

“Contrary to the misleading claims in the publication, GoldBod has been generating significant surpluses and profits since its inception. Upcoming quarterly financial statements, which will be published on our official website, will confirm this,” the statement said.

GoldBod urged the public to disregard the reports of financial losses and called on the media outlet to retract the story and issue an apology.

“The Ghana Gold Board urges the general public to treat this false publication by Asaase Radio with utmost scepticism and calls on the station’s management to retract the story and render an unqualified apology for such misleading and unethical reporting,” the statement added.