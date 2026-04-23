GoldBod engages Small-Scale Miners to address Gold value chain losses

Executive boardroom briefing with a man in a blue suit speaking at the head of a long table, surrounded by diverse attendees; a green wall with the GOLD BOD/Ghana Gold Board logo behind him.
By Prince Antwi April 23, 2026

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has held discussions with the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners and the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association of Ghana to address key challenges within the gold production value chain.

The meeting focused on improving cooperation in the sector, with particular attention on issues affecting efficiency and output.

Chief Executive Officer of GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq., raised concerns about losses in gold purity along the value chain, noting that the situation has a negative impact on the Board’s financial performance.

He stressed the need for closer collaboration between GoldBod and small-scale miners to curb the losses, which he described as a major challenge in the gold trade.

Mr Gyamfi reaffirmed GoldBod’s commitment to supporting the small-scale mining sector in line with its mandate, which allows up to 30% of its surplus to be directed towards assisting small-scale miners.

He further called on the associations to submit a detailed working plan to guide the implementation of structured support initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector.

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Prince Antwi
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