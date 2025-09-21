6 hours ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) and the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) have begun discussions to introduce gold trading on the GCX platform, in a move aimed at expanding access to gold ownership and investment opportunities for both individuals and institutions.

The collaboration will explore innovative trading models, including tokenization and Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), to provide new avenues for investment and wealth creation. Officials say the initiative will modernize and formalize gold trading in Ghana while strengthening the country’s role in structured gold markets across Africa.

GoldBod has also engaged the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to ensure that any new gold investment products meet regulatory requirements and uphold investor protection standards.

The Board noted that details of the partnership will be communicated once discussions are concluded.

According to GoldBod, the move forms part of Ghana’s broader strategy to leverage its gold resources more effectively by providing innovative, transparent, and secure channels for citizens to invest in the nation’s most valuable mineral.