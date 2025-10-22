1 hour ago

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has officially opened applications for Jewellery and Fabrication Licenses (Categories A, B, and C) as well as Refinery Licenses, effective Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

The initiative aligns with the Board’s mandate under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140) to formalize gold value addition, enhance regulatory oversight, and promote sustainable growth in Ghana’s downstream gold industry.

In a statement, GoldBod announced that all previous licenses issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources for gold refining and jewellery fabrication are no longer valid under the new law.

Existing operators have been given until December 31, 2025, to regularize their operations by applying for new GoldBod licenses. The Board warned that operating without a valid license after the deadline will constitute a criminal offence.

Applications are to be submitted exclusively online via www.goldbod.gov.gh, as manual or in-person submissions will not be accepted.

The new licensing framework includes four categories:



Category A: For Ghanaian artisans and small-scale jewellery producers.



Category B: For medium-sized Ghanaian-owned jewellery manufacturers serving local and export markets.



Category C: For large-scale local and foreign jewellery companies.



Refinery License: For entities seeking to operate gold refineries in Ghana.

GoldBod encouraged all prospective applicants to review eligibility criteria, required documentation, and applicable fees on its official website before submission.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a transparent, compliant, and globally competitive gold refining and fabrication sector through the new licensing regime.