Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, says Ghana’s newly launched gold traceability platform, GoldBod, will enhance transparency and accountability in the country’s gold trade, helping to restore global confidence in Ghanaian gold.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, the minister described GoldBod as a “game-changer” in Ghana’s push for ethical and responsible mining practices.

“GoldBod will ensure that every ounce of gold exported from Ghana can be traced back to legitimate, legal sources,” Mr. Buah stated. “This level of transparency is vital for investor confidence and for positioning Ghana as a responsible player in the global resource market.”

The platform is part of a broader strategy to reform the mining sector, with a strong focus on supporting community-based mining and introducing on-site refining capacity. Gold certified under the GoldBod system will come exclusively from vetted, licensed entities—especially mining cooperatives.

According to the minister, Ghana’s commitment to responsible mining is already attracting international attention. At the recent Mining in Motion conference, global industry leaders reportedly commended Ghana’s traceability initiative and its alignment with global sustainability standards.

Buah emphasized that traceable gold not only meets international compliance requirements but also protects Ghana’s global image.

“When our gold is certified and traceable, it earns greater value and respect on the international stage,” he said.

To further support GoldBod’s objectives, the government is also implementing land reforms and increasing oversight of foreign involvement in small-scale mining, aimed at sanitizing and formalizing the industry.