GoldBod rewards NACOC with GH¢12.65m for role in gold seizure operation

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has presented GH¢12.65 million to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) for its role in the seizure of 17 gold bars linked to illegal gold trading activities in 2025.

The amount represents 50% of the proceeds from the sale of the confiscated gold and forms part of GoldBod’s reward policy aimed at promoting intelligence-led enforcement and protecting Ghana’s gold resources.

In a post on X on July 15, 2026, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi disclosed that 10% of the proceeds was paid to the informant whose credible intelligence led to the successful operation.

He added that the GoldBod Board of Directors approved a further 20% reward for NACOC officers who participated in the operation, in recognition of their bravery and commitment.

The remaining 20% was allocated to NACOC as an institution for providing the personnel and logistical support required to carry out the operation.

“20% for the NACOC officers who risked their lives during the operation, while the remaining 20% was awarded to NACOC as an institution for deploying its personnel and resources,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of NACOC, the Commission’s Director-General, Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, commended GoldBod for fulfilling its commitment and pledged the Commission’s continued collaboration with the Board to combat illicit gold trading.

GoldBod said the reward scheme is part of broader measures to strengthen partnerships with state security agencies, encourage credible reporting, and intensify efforts to safeguard Ghana’s gold industry.

The Board reiterated that the initiative reflects its commitment to protecting the country’s mineral resources for the benefit of present and future generations.