3 hours ago

Following Bibiani GoldStars' victory against Hearts of Oak, head coach Stephen Frimpong Manso expressed confidence in his team's performance, attributing their success to focused training sessions addressing previous shortcomings.

GoldStars clinched a crucial win at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Mawuli Wayo securing the only goal of the game, extending their unbeaten streak to five matches in the Ghana Premier League, with three wins and two draws.

Frimpong Manso highlighted the team's recent efforts in addressing defensive lapses, emphasizing a balanced approach to both attack and defense.

He stated, "Normally, we concentrated more on our attack when we had the ball [but] without the ball, that is when we had lapses in our team."

The coach affirmed that their recent training sessions prioritized defensive organization, ensuring that the team was well-prepared to handle defensive situations effectively.

"But this time, we made sure to rehearse it. I was very sure that if we were able to do that, if we are not able to win at least we would get a draw."

The decisive goal for GoldStars came as a result of a quick reaction to a goalkeeper error from Hearts of Oak, showcasing their ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes.

With this victory, GoldStars have climbed to 11th place on the league table, positioning themselves well for the remaining 10 games of the season.

Frimpong Manso's tactical adjustments and the team's disciplined performance highlight their determination to compete at a high level in the Ghana Premier League.