The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council, which has jurisdiction over all the Gomoa towns, has expressed its dissatisfaction with the alleged encroachment activities of the Effutu people on their lands.

According to the Omanhene of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea, if the trend is not stopped, it could lead to a confrontation between the two traditional authorities.

The two ethnic groups have a history of land disputes, and in recent weeks, traditional leaders from both sides have traded barbs.

The dispute was reignited by a recent claim by some traditional leaders from Atekyedo, which is part of the Effutu traditional area, that the lands of Okyereko fall within the Effutu enclave.

Speaking at an annual gathering of chiefs in the Gomoa Akyempim traditional area, the Omanhene Obirifo Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea II called on the government to intervene in the matter.

“Because we have not taken things seriously, the Effutu people have taken advantage of this and are snatching our land. I told the Minister of Chieftaincy and Culture during his visit to the Regional House of Chiefs that the people of Effutu are sitting on a time bomb, and when it explodes, it will be deadly. Therefore, there is a need for the authorities to take action to address the issue.”

“However, the leader of the Regional House of Chiefs assured me that he would deal with the issues. I cannot sit as a chief and watch the property that my ancestors gave me be taken away by other people. We are not happy with the way the Effutu people are taking over our land. They have even taken another portion of our land and named it New Winneba. This is not good. Because they have the leadership, they are abusing it. Even in Atekyedo, they have given our land to some people to create an industrial car dealership space like Abossey Okine.”

“We will not sit by and watch our land disappear,” Omanhene Obirifo Ahunakor Ahor Ankobea II added.

